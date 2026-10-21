Calumet City, IL Author Explores Biblical Understanding
October 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "God Help Me Understand!," a Christian nonfiction book by Arthelia Ann Moon that encourages readers to develop a deeper understanding of the Bible through prayer, study, and personal reflection.
Inspired by Proverbs 4:7 and its emphasis on wisdom and understanding, this book explores foundational Christian beliefs and the importance of building a personal relationship with God.
Moon approaches her subject from the perspective of a longtime Bible reader who discovered the importance of moving beyond reading Scripture to studying it carefully. She encourages readers to seek God's guidance before studying biblical passages and to consider how those teachings apply to everyday life. Organized around major themes of Christian faith, "God Help Me Understand!" addresses humanity's creation in the image of God, spiritual warfare and temptation, the Trinity, sin and salvation, and the practice of unconditional Christian love.
This book also discusses spiritual discernment, forgiveness, unity, and the importance of living according to biblical principles. Throughout, Moon uses Scripture references and explanatory commentary to communicate her understanding of Christian teachings. A central theme is that biblical knowledge becomes more meaningful when accompanied by prayer, thoughtful study, and practical application. Moon's discussion of agape love emphasizes patience, forgiveness, kindness, and concern for others. Her treatment of Christian living also examines the biblical call to walk in love, unity, light, and wisdom.
This book concludes by encouraging readers to continue studying the Bible and developing their relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
"God Help Me Understand!" is intended for readers interested in Christian nonfiction, Bible study, and spiritual growth.
"God Help Me Understand!" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-455-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/god-help-me-understand . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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