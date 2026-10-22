Hays, KS Author Celebrates Individuality and Inner Strength
October 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "You Are You," a children's book by Kelly Marie that shares an encouraging message about self-acceptance, courage, and resilience.
Through heartfelt poetry and colorful illustrations, "You Are You" reminds children to celebrate their individuality. This book explores everyday childhood experiences, including moments of sadness, nighttime fears, and physical setbacks, while emphasizing the importance of confidence and perseverance.
At the heart of the book is a simple but meaningful message: children possess value and strength simply by being themselves.
Kelly Marie uses accessible language and reassuring rhymes to encourage young readers to recognize their unique qualities and approach challenges with courage. Whether a child is feeling discouraged, frightened, or uncertain, this book offers a positive reminder of the importance of believing in oneself.
The illustrations complement the book's message with colorful, hand-drawn imagery, including a rainbow, a dove, a tree, and other recognizable scenes that support its themes of love, hope, and resilience.
"You Are You" offers parents, caregivers, and educators opportunities to introduce conversations about self-esteem, emotional strength, and individuality. Its encouraging approach makes it suitable for shared reading and discussions about the challenges children encounter as they grow.
Kelly Marie, of Hays, Kansas, dedicates this book to children everywhere, reflecting the work's central message of encouragement and acceptance.
"You Are You" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-130-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/you-are-you . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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