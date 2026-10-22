Salem, OR Author Explores Wildlife, Friendship, and Survival
October 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "The Blaze Faced Deer & Other Stories of Nature & Life" by Daniel D. Koffler, a collection of stories exploring the lives of wild animals, the challenges of nature, and the relationships between people and the creatures around them.
The title story introduces Blaze, an orphaned mule deer rescued by a rancher and entrusted to the care of his young daughter, Jill. With a distinctive white star on his forehead, Blaze becomes a cherished member of the ranch family while growing into an increasingly impressive buck. His experiences illustrate the intersection of human care, animal instinct, and the unpredictable realities of the natural world.
This collection continues with Billy the Prairie Goat, following a pronghorn antelope through the challenges of life on the Montana-Wyoming prairie; Margaret the Cow Elk, depicting an elk's experiences in the Rocky Mountains; and Jake the Wild Turkey, the story of a rescued bird growing up among ranch chickens. Another selection, Magic Melons (or Rather, Blessed Melons), follows a young gardener whose discovery of his grandmother's seeds connects his summer project with family memories and faith.
Throughout the book, Koffler uses animal-centered narratives and rural settings to examine resilience, responsibility, companionship, family, and the cycles of life. These stories also explore the relationship between wildlife and human activity, including ranching, hunting, and environmental challenges.
Accompanied by illustrations, "The Blaze Faced Deer & Other Stories of Nature & Life" offers readers a collection of nature-inspired stories that combine adventure with reflections on the living world.
"The Blaze-Faced Deer & Other Stories of Nature & Life" is a 104-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-030-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-blaze-faced-deer-other-stories-of-nature-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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