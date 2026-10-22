Molena, GA Author Introduces Young Readers to Adventure and Courage
October 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Tucker and the Trucker: The Erie Canal," an illustrated children's book by Jennifer Vogel. Combining adventure, friendship, and historical discovery, the story follows an energetic Jack Russell pup whose travels take an unexpected turn along one of America's most recognizable waterways.
Tucker loves the open road. Alongside his trusted human companion, the Trucker, he travels across the United States, experiencing new places and enjoying the special bond they share. On a delivery from Cleveland, Ohio, to Buffalo, New York, an afternoon walk introduces Tucker to the historic Erie Canal.
Fascinated by the boats and activity on the water, Tucker soon encounters a situation that challenges his courage and determination. What begins as an ordinary stop becomes an adventure that demonstrates how even a small dog can make a meaningful difference.
Through colorful illustrations and an engaging animal narrator, Vogel explores themes of loyalty, trust, bravery, and companionship. The story's combination of humor and suspense offers young readers an accessible adventure while encouraging conversations about helping others and facing unexpected challenges.
This book also includes a section dedicated to Erie Canal history, introducing readers to the canal's construction, historical transportation methods, and importance in connecting regions of the United States.
"Tucker and the Trucker: The Erie Canal" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-240-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tucker-and-the-trucker-the-erie-canal . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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