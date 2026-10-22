Syracuse, NY Author Explores Love, Loyalty, and Personal Growth
October 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Guilty Love," a contemporary relationship drama by Ja'Kwontez Glover.
This novel explores the emotional complexities of young love, long-standing friendships, and the difficult decisions that accompany the transition into adulthood. At the center of "Guilty Love" are Jayln and Mya, whose relationship has endured since childhood. For Jayln, Mya has been a source of encouragement and positive change. Their connection has helped shape his understanding of happiness, commitment, and the future.
However, as high school graduation approaches, the couple discovers that their individual ambitions may not align with the life they envisioned together. College decisions, strained friendships, and questions of loyalty introduce new challenges. As the characters navigate changing relationships, they must confront the emotional consequences of their choices.
Throughout the narrative, Glover incorporates poetry, personal reflections, and emotionally charged dialogue to explore love, guilt, forgiveness, family support, and self-discovery. The story also examines the importance of friendship and parental guidance as young people begin making independent decisions about their futures.
"Guilty Love" offers readers a relationship-centered narrative about the tension between holding on to familiar connections and embracing personal growth.
"Guilty Love" is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-086-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/guilty-love . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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