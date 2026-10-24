Evanston, IL Author Explores the Legacy of John Horse and the Black Seminoles
October 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Exodus to Nacimiento: The Epic Tale of John Horse, the Black Seminoles, and Birth of the Buffalo Soldiers," a historical narrative by Ronald K. O'Neal.
Centered on the life of John Horse, an influential Black Seminole leader, the book explores a consequential chapter of American history through the experiences of African Americans and Seminole communities confronting military conflict, political upheaval, forced displacement, and threats to their freedom.
Beginning in Spanish Florida in the early nineteenth century, the narrative follows the changing circumstances of the Black Seminoles as expanding American power reshapes their world. Against the backdrop of the Seminole Wars and subsequent migrations, O'Neal examines the importance of strategic leadership, cultural alliances, and the determination to preserve community identity. This book also explores the connections between the Black Seminoles and the military traditions associated with the Seminole Negro Indian Scouts and the Buffalo Soldiers.
Through historically inspired storytelling, O'Neal presents John Horse as a figure whose experiences raise enduring questions about liberty, political power, collective responsibility, and the preservation of human dignity.
In his author's foreword, O'Neal explains that his longstanding interest in history and literature inspired him to explore the experiences of John Horse and the Black Seminoles. He also describes his desire to encourage readers to consider the importance of community, civic engagement, and resistance to injustice.
"Exodus to Nacimiento" may appeal to readers interested in African American history, Indigenous history, American military history, and historical narratives exploring the struggle for self-determination.
"Exodus to Nacimiento" is a 532-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-465-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/exodus-to-nacimiento . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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