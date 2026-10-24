Hubert, NC Author Publishes Psychological Suspense Novel
October 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Sandcastles," a psychological suspense novel by Susan Meyer.
Set in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain, "Sandcastles" introduces readers to a coastal community troubled by the unexplained disappearance of several children. As families search for answers, a calculating figure known as the Watcher moves through the town, concealing his intentions behind an ordinary appearance.
The story follows Laura, an American staying near the Spanish coast, whose unsettling encounter with a mysterious fisherman develops into a series of frightening experiences. Seeking reassurance, she turns to Father Cano, a trusted local priest who is confronting disturbing circumstances involving members of his parish.
As the lives of these characters intersect, questions surrounding the missing children, suspicious behavior, and the town's historical traditions deepen the atmosphere of uncertainty.
Meyer incorporates the landscape and culture of coastal Spain into a narrative exploring manipulation, fear, vulnerability, and the difficulty of distinguishing genuine threats from suspicion.
This novel also draws on elements of religious history and local witchcraft traditions, creating an additional dimension to its central mystery.
"Sandcastles" is intended for readers interested in psychological suspense, crime fiction, and mysteries centered on hidden motives and escalating danger.
"Sandcastles" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-271-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sandcastles-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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