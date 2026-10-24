Denton, TX Author Explores Memory, Guilt, and the Unknown
October 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Comatosis: A Man's Extraordinary Journey Within the Realm of Sleep," a psychological fiction novel by O'Neal Mason.
This novel follows Dave Simonton, whose life takes a devastating turn after a series of violent events and personal decisions. After suffering a traumatic injury that leaves him in a prolonged coma, Dave remains confined to a psychiatric prison facility while his mind moves through memories and extraordinary experiences.
Through Dave's recollections, "Comatosis" examines the circumstances that shaped his life, including family relationships, betrayal, racial prejudice, personal hardship, and the consequences of his actions.
The narrative incorporates supernatural and spiritual elements as Dave encounters mysterious phenomena within the realm of his unconscious mind. These experiences raise questions about the relationship between consciousness, identity, accountability, and the possibility of redemption.
Mason's story also explores aspects of life in the American South, including racial inequality and the challenges of navigating social expectations and personal identity.
Rather than presenting a straightforward account of one man's downfall, "Comatosis" moves between psychological introspection, emotionally difficult recollections, and encounters that challenge the boundaries of ordinary reality.
This novel may appeal to adult readers interested in psychological fiction, supernatural suspense, morally complex characters, and stories examining the consequences of human decisions.
"Comatosis" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-032-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/comatosis . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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