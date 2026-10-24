New York City Trial Attorney Richard M. Kenny Named to Irish America's 2026 Irish Legal 100
October 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFounder of The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny honored on Irish America magazine's annual list of Irish-American attorneys and judges.
Richard M. Kenny, founding partner of The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny, has been named to the 2026 Irish Legal 100. Irish America magazine publishes the list each year to recognize Irish-American attorneys and judges for their work in the law and in their communities.
The honorees were celebrated at an event in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21. Kenny was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, and his son, Sean Kenny, an attorney with the firm, attended in his place.
"This recognition belongs as much to our clients and our team as it does to me," Richard Kenny said. "My parents came to this country with very little and worked hard every day of their lives, and I try to bring that to every case."
Kenny founded his firm in 2002, after practicing at one of New York City's largest personal injury firms. The firm represents injured people throughout Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and the greater New York area. Its practice covers premises liability and slip-and-fall injuries, motor vehicle accidents, and civil rights cases, including police misconduct and false arrest.
Kenny has been involved in more than 200 trials and has obtained more than 150 verdicts, including several that set records in New York. His notable results include:
Kenny says the work he is proudest of is the firm's pro bono representation of victims and families affected by the September 11 attacks.
Kenny is the son of Irish immigrants. His father, a lifelong laborer from County Mayo, was a member of Mason Tenders Local 33 in the Bronx. His mother, from County Tipperary, spent years as a home attendant caring for Holocaust survivors in Brooklyn. Kenny has said those families shaped his commitment to fighting for people who don't have powerful voices on their side. He was the first member of his family born in the United States.
Kenny has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 2004 and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He is a member of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the New York State Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Legends Society of Top Lawyers in the US. He earned his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law.
Read Kenny's Irish Legal 100 profile.
Read more about the recognition.
About The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny is a New York City personal injury firm with offices in Manhattan and the Bronx. The firm has recovered more than $500 million for its clients.
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
363 Seventh Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001
(212) 421-0300
Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
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Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us