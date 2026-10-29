Tomorrow's World Today Premiering New Episodes of Season 10

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Pittsburgh, PA - Tomorrow's World Today, the Telly Award-winning and Emmy-nominated television series exploring the minds and organizations building our future, is hitting a massive milestone this fall with its landmark 10th season and 100th episode.Hosted by George Davison alongside field reporter Greg Costantino, the show continues to pull back the curtain on the world's most forward-thinking pioneers. Over the past 10 seasons, the series has spotlighted an extraordinary roster of organizations, ranging from tech giants like Microsoft and NASA to consumer staples like Domino's Pizza and Funko, alongside energy leaders including Chevron and Exxon.The fall lineup kicks off on the Science Channel on Saturday, October 31st at 10:00 AM ET, and airs on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, November 1st at 8:30 AM across all U.S. time zones.The fall premiere, Logistics in Motion, features the global healthcare and logistics leader Kuehne + Nagel, showcasing how they orchestrate massive global supply chains.Following the premiere, the upcoming slate features six all-new episodes exploring diverse industries:This episode explores a new wave in classroom curriculum and features the national invention contest finals at Inventionland.Greg visits Ritual to look at traceability and science-backed supplement formulations.Carlex highlights cutting-edge automotive glass engineering.U.S. Steel returns to the show for a behind-the-scenes look at modern steelmaking and the skilled professionals in the industry.Greg heads to the Robert Mondavi Winery in California wine country to explore viticultural technology and hospitality.The season hits its 100th episode with Gatorade, exploring the science of human performance and hydration.Fans can also watch over 90 past episodes from the show's run on the Tomorrow's World Today YouTube channel, along with a companion podcast hosted by George Davison and the TWT Report television series. This fall is especially busy, as the team also brings back the Invention Contest to highlight young inventors trying to get their ideas off the ground.Reflecting on the journey, host, creator, and executive producer George Davison shared:"Over the past ten seasons, I've had the absolute privilege of meeting some of the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the world. We continue to show inventions and innovation, and I am so proud of what this show has become over the last 10 seasons and 100 episodes. It's been an incredible journey, and hitting this landmark makes me more excited than ever for what's next. It is a huge moment for our series, and seeing how our team brings these amazing stories to life from the ground up reminds me that we are certainly not short on innovators or innovations. From where I'm sitting, the future looks very bright!"Executive Producer Jude Michaels added:"We are so excited for these seven all-new episodes. Hitting 100 episodes feels amazing, and we are already planning our 2027 slate. We are really having a great time producing this show. It is all about teamwork. We have a great crew, great editors, and everyone works hard."For more information on the new season or to watch past segments, visit tomorrowsworldtoday.com.