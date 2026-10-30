Lake Mary, FL Author Explores Leadership, Trust, and Organizational Transformation
October 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Norevia Rising: A Transformational Business Fable" by Antonio E. Irizarry Vélez, a leadership story examining what happens when organizational pressure makes people reluctant to speak openly about problems.
At the center of the story is Ethan Rivera, a process-minded executive who enters Norevia with the task of stabilizing performance. What initially appears to be a systems challenge soon reveals a deeper organizational problem: fear, competing agendas, and leadership habits have increased the cost of telling the truth. As Ethan works with consultant Leila Torres and members of the Norevia organization, he begins to reconsider what effective transformation requires. The story explores trust, accountability, psychological safety, continuous improvement, leadership under pressure, and the relationship among Product, Process, and People.
"Norevia Rising" is structured to move beyond narrative alone. Chapters conclude with Leadership Reflections and Practice Prompts intended to help readers connect the fictional situations to their own leadership environments. The book also includes practical resources such as the CARE Feedback Loop, 30–60–90 Template, Open Fridays Checklist, Product–Process–People Map, and Transformational Compass.
Irizarry Vélez's perspective is informed by years in manufacturing and operations leadership across global environments, including roles at Boeing, Eaton, REV Group, and Flex. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez and an MS in technical management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His professional experiences include working alongside former Shingijutsu senseis shaped by the Toyota Production System tradition.
Through "Norevia Rising," Irizarry Vélez translates leadership lessons into a story designed to help readers recognize organizational patterns and consider practical responses when performance, culture, and human behavior collide.
"Norevia Rising: A Transformational Business Fable" is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-204-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/norevia-rising-a-transformational-business-fable . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us