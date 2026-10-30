Washington DC Author Explores Frontier Justice in Historical Novel
October 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Primary Law of Nature: An Olin Meeker Novel," a historical Western novel by Washington, DC author James Long.
Set against the rugged landscape of the American Southwest in 1896, this novel explores crime, survival, personal loyalty, and the complex relationship between law and individual self-defense. At the center of the story is Olin Meeker, a Pinkerton detective whose background includes ties to the Delaware Nation and service during the American Civil War. Meeker's experiences inform his perspective as he operates in a frontier society confronting violence, criminal enterprise, and changing institutions.
This novel introduces a range of characters whose lives are shaped by the harsh realities of nineteenth-century frontier existence. Their experiences unfold amid cattle operations, railroad travel, isolated settlements, and the investigative activities of the Pinkerton Detective Agency. Long's narrative also examines the philosophical foundations of self-defense, a theme reflected in the book's title and its reference to the writings of English legal scholar Sir William Blackstone.
The author draws on historical material concerning nineteenth-century Pinkerton operations, including works by former Pinkerton operative Charles A. Siringo, to inform the novel's historical setting.
"The Primary Law of Nature" may appeal to readers interested in Western fiction, historical detective stories, American frontier history, and literary explorations of justice and moral responsibility.
"The Primary Law of Nature: An Olin Meeker Novel" is a 190-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-163-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-primary-law-of-nature-an-olin-meeker-novel . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us