Minot, ND Author Explores Healing, Faith, and New Beginnings
November 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Let's Do This Thing (Be, Do, Have): Portrait of a Lady, Part 3, The Finale," by Raven Day McShane.
This book concludes McShane's "Portrait of a Lady" series, which explores the experiences of Raven, a woman navigating the long-term effects of childhood adversity, military trauma, complicated family relationships, and emotional struggles. Although inspired by personal experiences, this series is presented as fiction, incorporating altered names, dates, and places.
In this concluding installment, Raven reflects on the years of counseling, spiritual exploration, and personal development that have helped her approach life with renewed confidence and purpose. Her experiences as an Army veteran and former Veterans Affairs rehabilitation counselor inform the narrative's exploration of military life, mental health, and the challenges of transitioning into new chapters of adulthood.
A central element of the book is the Be, Do, Have philosophy, which emphasizes personal wellness as the foundation for purposeful action and a fulfilling life. McShane also describes her experiences with the Hoffman Process, professional mental health treatment, and the importance of maintaining supportive relationships. Throughout the narrative, themes of forgiveness, motherhood, faith, resilience, and self-acceptance emerge alongside reflections on travel, nature, aging, and rediscovering everyday joy.
This book also examines the experiences of women in military service, including the lasting effects of military sexual trauma and the importance of seeking appropriate support.
McShane's earlier installments, "He Knows My Name" (2021) and "Scars" (2022), explore preceding chapters in Raven's journey. The third book shifts attention toward healing, personal growth, and the opportunities that may emerge after prolonged adversity.
"Let's Do This Thing (Be, Do, Have): Portrait of a Lady, Part 3, The Finale" is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-222-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-do-this-thing-be-do-have-portrait-of-a-lady-part-3-the-finale . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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