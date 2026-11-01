Downers Glove, IL Author Shares a Moving Tribute to His Wife
November 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoseDog Books announces the publication of "The Mask of Multiple Sclerosis or Barb's Story," a deeply personal biography by Rich Samonte that chronicles the life of his wife, Barb, and the enduring impact of multiple sclerosis on their family.
Spanning decades of memories and experiences, the book follows Barb's life from her childhood in Illinois through her education, marriage, motherhood, and the challenges she encountered while living with a debilitating chronic illness.
Samonte recounts their college courtship at Blackburn College, the beginning of their married life, and the development of the family they built together. Through personal anecdotes, photographs, and reflections, he portrays Barb as an accomplished student, athlete, teacher, wife, mother, and grandmother whose determination and devotion shaped the lives of those around her. The narrative also explores the broader effects of multiple sclerosis on family relationships, daily responsibilities, and emotional well-being. Rather than focusing solely on the medical aspects of the disease, Samonte emphasizes the lived experience of navigating illness together and the importance of preserving a loved one's story.
With connections to communities throughout Illinois, including Mokena, Tinley Park, Carlinville, and Downers Grove, the book also offers glimpses into changing American family life across generations.
"The Mask of Multiple Sclerosis or Barb's Story" may appeal to readers interested in biography, personal memoirs, chronic illness, caregiving, family history, and enduring relationships.
"The Mask of Multiple Sclerosis or Barb's Story" is a 524-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-267-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-mask-of-multiple-sclerosis-or-barb-s-story/
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