Northridge, CA Author Releases Christian Poetry Collection
November 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Ode to Our Father: Book of Psalms," a Christian poetry collection by fleshofancients.
Through a series of expressive poems, "Ode to Our Father" examines the challenges of maintaining faith in a world marked by temptation, greed, suffering, and moral uncertainty. Drawing upon Christian teachings, biblical imagery, and personal spiritual reflection, this collection explores humanity's relationship with God and the enduring significance of redemption through Jesus Christ.
This collection moves between dramatic depictions of natural upheaval and intimate expressions of prayer, forgiveness, and hope. In "Cracking Ice," the author uses images of earthquakes, rising oceans, and a world in turmoil to explore divine judgment and salvation. "Wide-Open Path" contrasts spiritual discipline with worldly temptation, while "Sinner's Lament" reflects upon the search for redemption.
Other poems, including "Holy Path," "Just a Sheep," and "Holy, Holy, Holy," emphasize compassion, divine mercy, and the importance of remaining faithful through life's challenges. Throughout the collection, fleshofancients uses rhyme, repetition, symbolic imagery, and direct spiritual appeals to examine questions of righteousness, repentance, and humanity's moral responsibilities.
"Ode to Our Father" may appeal to readers interested in Christian poetry, inspirational religious literature, biblical themes, and reflections on the relationship between human behavior and spiritual belief.
"Ode to Our Father" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-323-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ode-to-our-father . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us