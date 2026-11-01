Virginia Beach, VA Author Explores Identity, Resilience, and the Pursuit of Opportunity
November 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Boy Doctor," a book by Dr. Zuheir Kassabo that explores a personal journey shaped by family, cultural identity, social adversity, and the pursuit of education.
Set in a Kurdish village near Aleppo, Syria, "Boy Doctor" follows a young boy growing up in a large family with limited resources, facing the challenges of minority life under an authoritarian political system. While his surroundings offer few straightforward opportunities, his curiosity and determination inspire aspirations that extend far beyond his rural community.
This narrative moves through formative experiences involving family responsibilities, work in Aleppo, schooling, and the pursuit of medicine. It also explores the influence of religion, social expectations, and political conditions on personal freedom and opportunity.
As the story extends beyond Syria, the book considers the emotional and cultural complexities of migration, adaptation, and belonging. Throughout the narrative, the author reflects on the lasting influence of childhood and the importance of understanding one's origins while pursuing new possibilities.
"Boy Doctor" may appeal to readers interested in personal narratives, Kurdish and Middle Eastern experiences, immigration, educational opportunity, and the relationship between individual ambition and cultural identity.
"Boy Doctor" is a 206-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-169-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/boy-doctor . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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