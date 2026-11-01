New Powerful Memoir Coming Soon
November 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFormer university associate dean and professor Lynn Housner, Ph.D., announces the upcoming release of his deeply moving memoir, "Surviving Life's Storms." This book offers an intimate look at a life completely transformed overnight, capturing a profound journey from the peak of academic success to sudden, paralyzing illness, and the eventual discovery of a resilient new purpose.
Once a thriving professor recognized nationally for his research and service, Housner stood at the pinnacle of his career when a devastating illness left him paralyzed, confined to a wheelchair, and living with chronic pain. In an instant, he lost his career, his independence, and the 40-acre mountain farm he and his wife called home. "Surviving Life's Storms" chronicles this intense period of loss, capturing the physical and emotional battle of adapting to an unimaginable reality. Ultimately, it stands as a testament to the enduring human spirit, faith, and the daily choice to persevere.
This book is for anyone facing their own unexpected storm. It is about the difficult choice to 'go on' when everything you thought defined you is stripped away, and finding that hope and purpose can still be rebuilt from the ground up.
About the Author
Lynn Housner, Ph.D., is a dedicated former educator, researcher, and administrator who poured his passion into his students and academic community. After a life-altering illness forced him to leave both his career and his beloved West Virginia farm, Housner refused to withdraw from the world. Today, he channels his lifelong energy into community advocacy, championing local initiatives in music, art, and outdoor recreation to enrich others' lives.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Surviving Life's Storms" by Lynn Housner, Ph.D. at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/surviving-lifes-storms . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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