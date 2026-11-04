New Spiritual Poetry Collection Coming Soon
November 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAppolonia Laureano announces the upcoming release of her poetry collection, "Flesh vs. Spirit," a raw and vulnerable exploration of the friction between faith, doubt, strength, and human weakness.
"Flesh vs. Spirit" speaks directly to the "in-between" moments of life, the most critical parts of the human journey where belief feels difficult, invisible battles rage, and the temptation of the flesh feels impossible to overcome. Unfiltered and fiercely honest, Laureano's words navigate a spectrum of sadness, joy, anger, desperation, and hope.
Rather than viewing failure, repetition, and mistakes as signs of defeat, the collection embraces them as necessary stepping stones toward growth. It serves as a powerful reminder to readers that every fall is followed by the opportunity to rise again.
About the Author
Appolonia Laureano is a poet and creative writer with a background in sociology and forensic psychology. She has spent over six years in the social work field, a career rooted in deep investigation and the understanding of human behavior. Laureano seamlessly blends her love for music, dance, and storytelling into her writing, combining deep compassion with sharp, analytical observation. Through universal themes of faith, healing, and self-discovery, her poetry carries a unique balance of tenderness and depth that sparks a lingering curiosity long after the final page is turned.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Flesh vs. Spirit" by Appolonia Laureano at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/flesh-vs-spirit . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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