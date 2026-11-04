New Emotional Memoir Coming Soon
November 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Mark Johannsen announces the upcoming release of his debut autobiography, "Addicted for Life," a gripping and deeply personal memoir that chronicles a lifetime of survival against unimaginable odds. Raised in the Twin Cities by a single mother, Johannsen's story is a raw, firsthand account of a youth shaped by trauma, a descent into the depths of severe addiction, and his ongoing battle for recovery.
Growing up without a father, Johannsen's childhood was marked by severe, long-term bullying from his older brother. By his teenage years, the high school dropout found a chaotic refuge with a neighborhood crew, stealing cars and crashing in an abandoned garage. This early delinquency quickly spiraled into a devastating family-wide crisis, as Johannsen and both of his siblings became trapped in the destructive cycles of drug dealing and substance abuse.
Johannsen's memoir pulls no punches, detailing the brutal realities of his youth, including stints in an abusive group home and a grueling juvenile boot camp hauling heavy birchwood. He exposes the violent underbelly of his past, sharing terrifying accounts of being stabbed, shot at, severely beaten, and held captive and tortured inside a crack house.
Ultimately, the compounding tragedies of addiction struck his family at its core. Johannsen chronicles the heartbreaking loss of both his brother and sister to substance abuse. He also opens up about his own brush with death, when severe alcoholism triggered near-fatal pancreatitis, leaving him in critical care with his organs shutting down and his life hanging by a thread.
Now forced into early retirement after a thirty-year career as a machinist, Johannsen's life has found a quieter, purposeful focus. Having survived four separate stays in rehabilitation, he fights every day to maintain his sobriety. Today, he lives in the same building as his ninety-year-old mother and dedicates his time to helping her with daily needs, shopping, and medical appointments.
Written with a fierce honesty forged by lived experience rather than formal training, Johannsen's memoir is a profound testament to human resilience. It offers an intimate look at the scars of the past and the enduring hope for a quieter, sober future.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Addicted for Life" by Mark Johannsen at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/addicted-for-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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