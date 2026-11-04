New Cold War History Book Coming Soon
November 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThey took to the skies armed with circuitry, courage, and the hope of returning home. In "Ravens Over Russia," author Wyatt Earp Lovejoy brings readers inside the once-classified world of America's airborne intelligence war, preserving a history that is also deeply personal: his father's.
The Cold War was fought in the shadows. Among its least visible operations were the RB-47H electronic intelligence missions, whose crews gathered information about Soviet defenses under constant threat. Ravens Over Russia reconstructs the TEL TWO operations, tracing high-risk reconnaissance flights that intercepted hostile signals and helped map the Soviet threat.
Drawing on declassified documents, crew accounts, and personal archives, Lovejoy follows the electronic warfare officers known as Ravens and the pilots, navigators, and intelligence specialists whose work supported these demanding missions. Their story reveals the discipline, technical skill, and resolve required to gather intelligence in contested skies, and the human stakes behind every flight.
For Lovejoy, that history begins with his father, Major George Henry Lovejoy, an electronic warfare officer known as Raven One. His son's account connects the operational record with a family's determination to preserve the experiences of those whose service remained largely beyond public view.
Part military history, part intelligence narrative, and part personal tribute, "Ravens Over Russia" honors a generation whose work helped the nation see an adversary it could not afford to misunderstand.
About the Author
Wyatt Earp Lovejoy is a U.S. Air Force Security Police veteran and Cold War aviation historian. The son of Major George Henry Lovejoy, Raven One, he brings a veteran's perspective and a personal connection to the history of America's airborne intelligence operations.
Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Lovejoy lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife, Beverly. His writing draws on documentary research, personal archives, and the experiences of those who served to illuminate overlooked chapters of American history.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Ravens Over Russia" by Veteran Wyatt Earp Lovejoy at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ravens-over-russia . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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