New Christian Nonfiction Book Coming Soon
November 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough biblical insights and guided reflection, Beck encourages readers to experience the peace, purpose, and joy of a closer walk with Jesus Christ.
In a world filled with distractions and daily demands, it can be easy to move through life without feeling fully present. In her forthcoming devotional, "A Journey to Intentional Living," Shantel Beck invites readers to pause, reconnect with God, and discover what it means to live fully alive in Christ.
Rooted in Scripture and written with warmth, the devotional explores how lasting peace and joy grow through a deeply connected relationship with Jesus. Beck draws on the Hebrew and Greek meanings of key biblical terms to illuminate passages from the New International Version (NIV), helping readers deepen their understanding and bring God's Word into everyday life.
Through biblical insights, practical daily invitations, and guided journal prompts, "A Journey to Intentional Living" creates space for readers to reflect on their faith and respond with intention. Each reflection encourages them to recognize God's presence, strengthen their identity in Christ, and make room for healing and spiritual growth.
The devotional welcomes readers in every season of life, offering encouragement as they align their thoughts with Christ and develop deeper roots of faith. At its heart is an invitation to move beyond simply getting through the day and embrace a life shaped by God's truth, presence, and purpose.
About the Author
Shantel Beck is dedicated to helping others embrace lives of intentionality, promise, and purpose. As CEO and Co-Founder of Journey to the Well, a retreat center in Southwest Michigan, she creates safe, sacred spaces for story-centered care, walking alongside individuals as they experience the redemption of Jesus Christ.
Beck believes that God is actively present throughout life's beauty, brokenness, and struggles. Through her work and writing, she encourages others to recognize His presence and experience the joy of living fully alive. She lives with her husband, Scott, on their family farm in central Indiana.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "A Journey to Intentional Living" by Shantel Beck at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-journey-to-intentional-living . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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