Philip Barnard's "The One True Father" Becomes an Amazon Bestseller
November 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The One True Father: Edmund Randolph and the True Story Behind the Creation of the United States Constitution" by Philip Barnard has achieved #1 Amazon bestseller status in Colonial Period History of the U.S. and top 10 Amazon bestseller status in US Revolution & Founding History and U.S. Colonial Period History, marking a milestone for a book that invites readers to reconsider one of American history's most enduring narratives.
Who deserves recognition for shaping the United States Constitution? Barnard approaches that question through the life of Edmund Randolph, making the case that his contributions have been overshadowed by the prominence of James Madison. This first volume traces Randolph's rise in Virginia and establishes the foundation for a broader examination of his place among the nation's founders.
Drawing on historical correspondence, documentary records, and scholarly sources, Barnard challenges conventional interpretations of the events and personalities behind the Constitution. His account explores political relationships, public service, and the ways historical reputations are shaped and preserved. Throughout the book, he argues that understanding Randolph's leadership is essential to a fuller understanding of America's founding.
This project also grew from Barnard's personal encounters with Randolph's neglected legacy. In the book's preface, he recounts discovering an unidentified portrait displayed high on a museum wall and later helping save a deteriorating historic building connected to Randolph's vision. Those experiences helped inspire his effort to bring renewed attention to a figure he believes deserves greater recognition.
Featuring historical images and extensive source notes, "The One True Father" invites readers interested in early American history, political biography, and constitutional history to examine the evidence behind Barnard's interpretation.
Its Amazon bestseller achievement brings fresh attention to a work centered on leadership, legacy, and the question of whose contributions history remembers.
Get your copy of "The One True Father" on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/One-True-Father-Randolph-Constitution/dp/B0H95MGXQ2
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