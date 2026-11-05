Dumfries, VA Author Explores Love, Identity, and Power
November 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "The Stories Within The," a work of historical fiction by Lisa Ann DeNunzio-Gomes.
Set against the political and cultural tensions of ancient Egypt and Rome, the novel follows Auri Sa Tupi, a talented Egyptian dancer whose commitment to artistic expression brings her into conflict with royal authority, and Thassious, a Roman military captain whose experiences challenge his deeply held understanding of honor and duty.
As their lives become intertwined, the characters confront questions about freedom, identity, personal responsibility, and the meaning of love.
The novel's historical setting provides a backdrop for examining the relationship between public power and private conviction. Through its contrasting characters and perspectives, "The Stories Within The" explores how inherited beliefs can shape individual choices, and what happens when those beliefs no longer provide satisfying answers.
This story also incorporates reflections on spirituality, morality, and the human desire to find meaning beyond social status and military achievement.
DeNunzio-Gomes approaches these themes through a narrative that combines emotional conflict, historical imagination, and philosophical inquiry. The book's author's note introduces the idea that questioning familiar assumptions can open the way to a deeper understanding of love, heroism, and the seemingly extraordinary.
Readers interested in historical fiction, ancient civilizations, emotionally complex relationships, and stories about personal transformation may find these themes especially relevant.
"The Stories Within The" is a 459-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (hardback $40.00, eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-054-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-stories-within-the . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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