Sonoma, CA Author Introduces Young Readers to Kindness, Friendship, and Faith
November 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Nite Nite, Nigel," an illustrated children's book by Sonoma, California, author Dave Boydell that explores the importance of kindness, encouragement, family relationships, and faith through relatable childhood experiences.
At the heart of the story is Nigel, a thoughtful little monkey who helps three siblings, Ryan, Alex, and Michael, navigate the everyday challenges of growing up. Together with his playful companion Squeak, Nigel transforms ordinary moments into opportunities for learning and personal growth.
Whether the children are welcoming a new classmate, practicing teamwork on the soccer field, or learning to resolve disagreements at home, Nigel encourages them to consider how their actions affect the people around them. Central to the book is Nigel's four-legged stool, which serves as a symbol for four important foundations of life: friends, self, family, and faith. Each leg represents a part of life strengthened through positive choices, compassion, and meaningful relationships.
The story's illustrated format and approachable conversations provide opportunities for parents, caregivers, and educators to discuss friendship, sharing, perseverance, and character development with young readers. Boydell's interest in these themes reflects his experiences coaching little league and travel baseball for 16 years. Through coaching, he emphasized positive reinforcement and the importance of recognizing the unique talents of every individual.
Outside of writing, Boydell enjoys fly fishing, spending time outdoors, and taking long walks with his wife, Kelly, and their family dog, Maverick. Family and community are central to his life.
Boydell is also donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of "Nite Nite, Nigel" to children's charities in memory of Ryan Kuzmak. Through its combination of imaginative storytelling and practical life lessons, Nite Nite, Nigel invites children and families to reflect on the power of kindness and the importance of encouraging one another.
"Nite Nite, Nigel" is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-914-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nite-nite-nigel . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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