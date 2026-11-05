Honolulu, HI Author Shares a Journey of Resilience and Self-Discovery
November 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Scent of Lilacs" by Dr. Sheree Hunt Gates, which chronicles a lifetime of personal challenges, determination, and reflection.
In this candid autobiographical work, Gates recounts growing up in a troubled household where family instability and abuse shaped her earliest experiences. Determined to build a different future, she pursued independence as a teenager and embarked on a journey that would eventually encompass military service, international experiences, marriage, motherhood, and higher education.
This memoir examines the lasting emotional influence of childhood experiences and the complicated nature of family relationships. Gates reflects on her interracial marriage, the challenges of balancing personal ambitions with family responsibilities, and the evolving understanding of identity and belonging that emerged throughout her life.
Central to the book is the symbolic significance of lilacs. During her childhood, the flowering bushes provided a place of refuge, becoming an enduring reminder of survival and hope. Hawaii also provides a meaningful setting for the author's reflections. Looking out over Waikiki and Diamond Head from her Honolulu home, Gates considers the experiences and relationships that shaped her life and the importance of finding peace on her own terms.
"The Scent of Lilacs" addresses themes relevant to readers interested in personal memoirs, women's experiences, family dynamics, resilience, and emotional growth.
"The Scent of Lilacs" is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-227-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-scent-of-lilacs . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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