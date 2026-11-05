Hamilton, NJ Author Recalls Five Summers as a Caddie at Historic Baltusrol Golf Club
November 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Super Looper: My Life and Good Times at Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey," a memoir by Bob Jackson that recounts his experiences working as a caddie at the renowned golf club during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Jackson's story begins in June 1967, shortly after the club hosted the U.S. Open, won by Jack Nicklaus. Encouraged by a friend to try caddying, Jackson embarked on what became five summers of work at Baltusrol, where the daily responsibilities of carrying golf bags offered an unusual perspective on the people and traditions of the sport.
Through a series of personal vignettes, "Super Looper" introduces readers to the club members, caddies, visiting golfers, and staff who populated Jackson's working world. His recollections range from humorous misunderstandings and unexpected encounters to observations about golf etiquette, club culture, and the demands of working outdoors. This book also explores the distinction between simply carrying a golf bag and becoming a skilled "super looper," a caddie who understands the course, anticipates a golfer's needs, and knows when to offer assistance.
Beyond its entertaining stories, the memoir reflects on the practical and personal lessons Jackson gained from his years at Baltusrol. His experiences helped shape his understanding of professionalism, courtesy, mutual respect, and the value of hard work. He also recalls receiving financial assistance for his college education through a golf association scholarship opportunity brought to his attention by a club member. Set against the backdrop of Baltusrol's Upper and Lower courses, the book offers a personal view of New Jersey golf history and the social environment surrounding a private golf club during a period of cultural change.
"Super Looper" may appeal to golf enthusiasts, readers interested in sports history, and those who appreciate personal accounts of formative work experiences.
"Super Looper" is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-235-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/super-looper-my-life-and-good-times-at-baltusrol-golf-club-springfield-new-jersey . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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