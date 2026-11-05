Pittsburgh's Own Inventionland Education & National Student Invention Contest Featured on Season 10 of National TV Show Tomorrow's World Today

The Journey from Classroom to Retail Shelves: Last year's gold medalists, Olivia and Samantha, return to see their winning "untied knot" shoe product officially unveiled in mass production packaging after being licensed.



The Next Generation of Problem Solvers: Student teams presenting creative inventions ranging from water bottle pencil holders to specialized dog harnesses and hiking gear.



The Grand Finale: The emotional reveal of this year's 2026 National Invention Contest gold medalists, Stash and Sparkle (created by Broad City Middle School students), who designed a clever purse-zipper jewelry organizer to prevent necklace tangles.



"America's workforce challenges don't begin when someone applies for a job; they begin much earlier, when a student first discovers they are capable of creating," said George Davison, creator of Inventionland and host of Tomorrow's World Today. "These students aren't waiting for someday-they're ready today."



Featuring insights from local educators, superintendents, and young inventors right here in Western Pennsylvania, the episode highlights why Pittsburgh continues to be a national epicenter for creative manufacturing, STEAM education, and entrepreneurial spirit.



To watch a preview clip or learn more about Inventionland Education's curriculum and contest, visit https://www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com/videos/s10e5-tomorrows-innovators-cant-wait/ or tune in this November on the Science Channel and Discovery Channel.

× Email Tomorrow

PITTSBURGH, PA - [November 5, 2026] - Inventionland Education is thrilled to announce that its annual National Invention Contest and the incredible young innovators it champions will be featured nationally on the hit television series Tomorrow's World Today (Season 10, Episode 5, titled "Tomorrow's Innovators Can't Wait!").Filmed entirely on location at Inventionland's massive, creative World Headquarters in Pittsburgh's Fox Chapel area, this special episode showcases how regional classrooms are helping to solve America's workforce pipeline challenges by teaching kids not just what we know, but what they can do with what they know.The episode premieres nationally on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 AM Eastern on the Science Channel, followed by a broadcast on Sunday, November 8th at 8:30 AM on the Discovery Channel.America's education-to-workforce pipeline faces a shortage of millions of skilled workers across technology, manufacturing, and trades. Tomorrow's World Today explores how Inventionland Education's rigorous nine-step curriculum empowers middle school students to bridge this gap early-guiding them from identifying everyday problems to building functional prototypes, 3D printing solutions, and defending their ideas in front of a panel of corporate and educational judges.Viewers will witness inspiring moments from the competition floor, including: