Upper Marlboro, MD Author Explores Family and Second Chances
November 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn "Sonnie and the Raggedy Man" by Ayana K. English-Brown introduces a seven-year-old boy whose wish for connection leads to an unexpected encounter in a neighborhood park.
Sonnie lives with his mother, brother, two sisters, and dog, Mimi. His older siblings remember their father, but Sonnie was too young to retain those memories. When he meets Joe, a man sleeping on a park bench, their conversation raises questions about appearances, friendship, and the experiences people carry with them.
The children's story explores family relationships and the possibility of change without losing sight of Sonnie's perspective. Vocabulary and review questions encourage further discussion, including reflection on the choices Sonnie makes when he meets someone he does not know.
English-Brown first wrote the story in 1991. In her author's note, she describes her continuing concern about children growing up without a father in the home. She dedicates the book to her husband, Ralph, who grew up without a father.
A retired educator, English-Brown has more than 39 years of experience in Career Technical Education, including teaching in high schools, alternative schools, colleges, and the prison system. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and holds an Education Specialist degree in Leadership. Originally from Mansfield, Ohio, she has lived most of her adult life in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
"Sonnie and the Raggedy Man" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-363-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sonnie-and-the-raggedy-man . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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