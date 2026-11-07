Corrales, NM Author Introduces Young Readers to Friendship and Change
November 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Tiny Little Caterpillar," an illustrated children's book by Joey R. Baca.
This story follows a small caterpillar who makes his daily journey to school, accompanied by three friends: a moth, a bee, and a ladybug. Although his companions can fly, the caterpillar must walk, leading his friends to question why he is different.
As the friends continue their daily routine, the caterpillar's inability to fly becomes a recurring subject of conversation. Then, one day, he fails to appear at their usual meeting place. Concerned by his absence, his friends visit his home, where an unexpected discovery awaits.
Through its colorful illustrations and approachable storytelling, "The Tiny Little Caterpillar" introduces themes of friendship, individuality, kindness, and personal transformation. Its animal characters and nature-inspired settings offer opportunities for families to discuss how people grow, change, and experience the world differently.
This book combines a straightforward narrative with imaginative illustrations of countryside paths, gardens, and insect characters, creating a visually engaging story for young readers.
"The Tiny Little Caterpillar" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-302-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-tiny-little-caterpillar . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us