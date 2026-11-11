Manassas, VA Author Explores Mystery, Justice, and Moral Choices
November 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Hour of Our Death," a suspense novel by Gene Molinelli. Set in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia, the book combines an investigative mystery with reflections on family, faith, justice, and human responsibility.
This novel opens with a terrifying incident on a rain-soaked roadway in Washington, D.C. Donald Quicks becomes the victim of a violent encounter that sends his vehicle off a bridge. His death leaves behind grieving family members and an unusual message scratched into the ground near the scene.
As investigators examine the circumstances, questions emerge about the encounter, the meaning of the message, and the people connected to the victim. Detective Antonio Fidel and Officer TyLanna Jackson are among those drawn into the investigation. Their efforts unfold alongside the experiences of Donald's family, whose grief and search for understanding add an emotional dimension to the mystery.
"Hour of Our Death" explores more than the mechanics of a suspicious death. Through its characters and their conflicting motivations, the novel considers how ambition, personal loyalty, moral conviction, and the exercise of power influence human behavior.
The Washington metropolitan area provides a distinctive setting for the story, linking familiar regional geography with questions about justice, professional relationships, and the consequences of individual choices.
For readers interested in contemporary mystery fiction that combines investigative suspense with ethical and philosophical questions, "Hour of Our Death" offers a story centered on the pursuit of truth.
"Hour of Our Death" is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-035-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hour-of-our-death. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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