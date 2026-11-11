Hamilton, OH Author Celebrates Faith, Inclusion, and Individuality in Children's Book
November 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "God Tells Me So," a Christian children's picture book written and illustrated by Brooke Ertel.
Through engaging rhymes and vibrant illustrations, "God Tells Me So" encourages young readers to recognize their individual worth and embrace the qualities that make every person unique. Rooted in Christian faith, this book emphasizes God's unconditional love and the belief that every child is created with purpose.
It presents a positive, inclusive message through illustrations depicting children with different abilities and experiences. Its reassuring words explore feelings of loneliness, misunderstanding, and uncertainty while encouraging children to find comfort in their faith.
The inspiration behind "God Tells Me So" is deeply personal.
Ertel dedicates the book to her four children, including her son Rowen, who was diagnosed with autism at age three and is non-speaking. According to the book's dedication, Rowen began communicating in full sentences through an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device at age seven, revealing his strong love for and trust in God.
This family experience informs the book's central message that each child possesses unique abilities and deserves to be celebrated, accepted, and loved.
The book's colorful illustrations feature children with varied abilities, including representations of mobility aids and communication technology. Combined with simple, rhythmic language, these images help make its themes approachable for young readers and families.
"God Tells Me So" offers parents, caregivers, Christian educators, and faith communities a starting point for conversations about kindness, inclusion, self-worth, and God's love.
"God Tells Me So" is an 18-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-284-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/god-tells-me-so . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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