Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Advises Riekes Equipment Company in its Acquisition by MH Equipment
November 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, California – November 12, 2026 - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, Inc. (CFAW), a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Riekes Equipment Company in its acquisition by MH Equipment, one of the largest material handling equipment dealers in the United States. The partnership brings together two established Midwest organizations with complementary capabilities, deep industry expertise and a shared commitment to serving customers, supporting employees and driving continued growth.
Founded 90 years ago in Omaha, Nebraska, Riekes Equipment Company has established a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive material handling solutions, including overhead crane and hoist installation, inspection and service, dock and door services, and specialized customer training through its Customer Discovery Center.
"Riekes Equipment represents everything that makes a family-built, middle-market business exceptional - a remarkable legacy, deep customer relationships, a dedicated team, and an outstanding reputation in the industry. Our objective throughout the sale process was not simply to identify a buyer, but to find the right strategic partner who would respect that legacy while providing the resources and opportunities to accelerate the company's next chapter of growth. MH Equipment emerged as an excellent strategic fit, bringing complementary capabilities, shared values, and a strong commitment to the people and customers who have made Riekes successful. We are proud to have advised Riekes on this important milestone and to have helped position the business for continued success for generations to come" said Jim Zipursky, lead investment banker in the transaction at the Omaha office of CFAW.
"After more than 40 years with Riekes, this was one of the most important decisions I've made. We weren't just looking for a buyer. We wanted a partner who shared our values, recognized what our people have built and could help carry our legacy forward. Jim Zipursky and the CFAW team understood what mattered most to us and provided valuable guidance throughout the process. MH Equipment brings the resources and opportunities to build on our success while preserving the relationships and commitment to service that have defined Riekes for 90 years. I'm confident this partnership puts our employees, customers and company in a strong position for the future," said Duncan Murphy, president of Riekes Equipment.
About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide
Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW) is an international middle-market investment banking firm providing merger and acquisition advisory services, business sales, recapitalizations, capital raising, and strategic financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. A global organization of experienced investment banking professionals, CFAW helps business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors navigate complex transactions and achieve their strategic and financial objectives.
For more information, visit www.cfaw.com.
About Riekes Equipment
For 90 years, Riekes Equipment Company has provided material handling equipment and warehouse solutions.. The company has built its reputation on long-standing customer relationships, technical expertise, and a commitment to delivering dependable solutions. With seven locations across the central plains region, Riekes Equipment Company serves the needs of its customers in a six-state territory.
About MH Equipment
MH Equipment is a leading provider of material handling equipment, products, and services throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States. With 42 servicing locations, approximately 750 technicians, and 1,300 employees across 15 states, including its environmental equipment division and the Riekes acquisition, MH Equipment provides comprehensive equipment sales, rentals, aftermarket support, and fleet management solutions.
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Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
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Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
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