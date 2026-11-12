Cocoa, FL Author Explores Physics, Information, and Human Understanding
November 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Informational Event Horizon," a nonfiction book by Adam J. Johnson that explores the relationship between quantum physics, information theory, consciousness, and the human search for meaning.
At the center of the book is an informational interpretation of physical reality. Johnson considers whether information, observation, and structural constraints provide a useful conceptual framework for understanding aspects of the universe traditionally described through physical models.
The work examines subjects including quantum measurement, spacetime, probability, emergence, and the limitations of human observation. It also compares established interpretations of quantum mechanics while addressing the conceptual boundaries and scientific status of the author's proposed framework. Beyond physics, "The Informational Event Horizon" explores how people organize information, form beliefs, and interpret their experiences. Johnson considers the effects of information overload and conflicting worldviews, as well as the relationships among language, religious belief, scientific understanding, and personal responsibility.
This book combines accessible explanations for general readers with more detailed philosophical discussion. It encourages readers to consider difficult questions without requiring them to accept a particular interpretation as definitive. His personal experiences also inform Johnson's perspective. In the book's preface, he reflects on periods of hardship, incarceration, and chemical dependency, as well as his subsequent development of greater stability and purpose. Now a business owner, Johnson describes the importance of learning to organize information and approach complex questions with patience and responsibility.
"The Informational Event Horizon" may appeal to readers interested in popular science, philosophy, information theory, consciousness, and the relationship between science and faith.
"The Informational Event Horizon" is a 184-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-125-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-informational-event-horizon . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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