Kingwood, WV Author Shares a Personal Journey of Resilience
November 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Surviving Life's Storms" by Lynn Housner, Ph.D., examining the profound challenges of living with serious illness and the continuing search for meaning after unexpected loss.
Housner enjoyed a rewarding career as a university professor and associate dean, pursuing research, teaching, service, and international professional activities. In 2012, however, a sudden medical crisis dramatically altered his life, resulting in permanent mobility limitations, chronic pain, and significant personal and professional losses.
In "Surviving Life's Storms," Housner recounts the medical challenges that reshaped his circumstances while reflecting on experiences from throughout his life. His stories encompass academic achievements, international travels, family relationships, rehabilitation, community involvement, and the people who helped him endure difficult periods.
A central theme of the memoir is the determination to "Go On." Rather than presenting resilience as a simple or effortless achievement, Housner describes the ongoing work of adapting to physical limitations, managing psychological challenges, and discovering meaningful activities within changed circumstances. This book also explores questions of faith, personal identity, gratitude, and the search for purpose. Housner discusses practical strategies he has used to navigate adversity, including psychological skills, meditation, reflection, and community service.
His perspective is informed by his background in higher education and his personal experience living with a life-altering disability. Throughout the memoir, he emphasizes the importance of relationships, including the support of his wife, Katrina.
"Surviving Life's Storms" may be of particular interest to readers of memoirs, inspirational nonfiction, and personal narratives about disability, chronic illness, and overcoming adversity.
"Surviving Life's Storms" is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-122-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/surviving-lifes-storms . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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