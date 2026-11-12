Aquebogue, NY Author Introduces a World of Magic and Friendship
November 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Adventures of Sweetpea and Friends," a fantasy adventure book by Louise DeRosa.
Set in the fictional town of Oxenburgh, the story begins with Jake and Josie Huckleberry, a couple longing for a child. When Josie discovers a mysterious family heirloom containing a magical fairy named Lilah, an extraordinary wish changes their lives.
Their daughter, Sweetpea, grows up possessing unusual magical abilities and a special connection to the natural world. As she matures, she develops friendships with Red, Goldie, and Harry, who accompany her on adventures involving mysterious locations, unexpected dangers, and challenging discoveries.
The story explores themes of friendship, loyalty, trust, family, and the importance of using one's abilities responsibly. Sweetpea's experiences also reflect the challenges of growing up, learning to recognize danger, and protecting the people who matter most. Combining imaginative fantasy elements with relatable relationships and emotional challenges, DeRosa creates a story centered on a young heroine navigating a world where extraordinary gifts can bring both wonder and responsibility.
"The Adventures of Sweetpea and Friends" offers readers an imaginative journey through a world of magical discoveries, family secrets, and meaningful friendships.
"The Adventures of Sweetpea and Friends" is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-130-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-sweetpea-and-friends . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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