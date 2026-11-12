Laurel, MD Author Introduces Music-Powered Superhero Adventure
November 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Treble: The Rhythm Within," a superhero graphic novel written by Dre "DaBrute" Daniels and illustrated by Federico Avila Corsini.
The story introduces Zamir Green, a teenager whose plans for an ordinary summer take an extraordinary turn when he discovers unusual abilities connected to music and sound. As Zamir begins understanding his powers, he encounters unexpected challenges, mysterious scientific activity, and dangerous adversaries. His journey brings together the excitement of superhero adventure with questions about personal responsibility, friendship, and discovering one's identity.
Music plays a central role in the graphic novel's concept, influencing both the protagonist's abilities and the visual storytelling. Illustrated action sequences, expressive characters, and dramatic confrontations create a comic-book world where rhythm and extraordinary power intersect. This book also explores the challenges of adolescence through Zamir's relationships with friends and family. As his abilities develop, the young protagonist must confront situations that test his judgment and understanding of what he can accomplish.
Daniels, an author from Laurel, Maryland, developed "Treble: The Rhythm Within" as an original superhero story. Federico Avila Corsini provides the artwork that brings its characters and action sequences to life.
This graphic novel offers readers an introduction to a music-inspired superhero and the challenges accompanying his emerging abilities.
"Treble: The Rhythm Within" is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-331-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/treble-the-rhythm-within . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us