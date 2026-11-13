Winnemucca, NV Author Explores Friendship, Identity, and the Realities of High School
November 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Classmate," a contemporary coming-of-age novel by Blake Hillyer.
Set in Reno, Nevada, the novel follows Laurence Clinton and Julia Nichols, two high school juniors whose contrasting personalities and difficult personal experiences shape their perspectives on friendship, education, and adolescence.
Laurence is an intelligent, independent-minded student who has become disillusioned with the social expectations of high school. Rather than participating in the activities and popularity contests that dominate student life, he concentrates on academic achievement, music, and plans for his future.
Julia, meanwhile, is a talented student struggling with the emotional consequences of family conflict, strained friendships, and difficult relationships. Once involved in cheerleading and other school activities, she has increasingly withdrawn from the people around her while questioning her identity and sense of belonging. As Laurence and Julia begin developing a friendship, their experiences reveal the challenges of trust, communication, and emotional vulnerability. Their relationship unfolds against a backdrop of school politics, academic expectations, and the complicated social environment of contemporary adolescence.
"The Classmate" also examines the gap between popular portrayals of high school and the experiences of teenagers who feel disconnected from those expectations. Through its characters and dialogue, this novel addresses themes of mental health, family relationships, individuality, educational pressures, and personal growth.
With its Northern Nevada setting, this book offers a regional perspective on issues that extend beyond any single community.
"The Classmate" is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-810-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-classmate . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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