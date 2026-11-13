Jacksonville, FL Author Introduces a Hidden World of Immortals
November 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Blood Immortals," a fantasy novel by MJH that explores a world of ancient immortals, supernatural abilities, and legendary creatures existing beyond ordinary human awareness.
The story follows Jaire, a young man who has always possessed abilities that distinguish him from those around him. His unusual eyes, extraordinary speed, and remarkable connection to water have long raised questions about his identity. When he learns that his father is a prince of an ancient race known as the "Blood Immortals," Jaire discovers that his unusual traits are tied to a much larger family history.
Introduced to his royal relatives, including his father Rulo, grandfather King Roket, and cousin Kaali, Jaire enters a world where mythology and reality intersect. He learns to control elemental powers, encounters legendary beings, and explores hidden civilizations.
Yet his new life is not without danger. Ancient rivalries threaten his family, and Jaire's unique heritage places him at the center of conflicts he is only beginning to understand. Through Jaire's experiences, "Blood Immortals" explores family relationships, identity, belonging, loyalty, and the responsibilities that accompany extraordinary abilities.
This novel incorporates supernatural adventure and mythological traditions into an imaginative fictional world featuring immortal royalty, magical creatures, and hidden realms.
"Blood Immortals" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-324-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/blood-immortals . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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