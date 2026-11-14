Hayward, WI Author Explores Political Conspiracy in New Historical Novel
November 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Above Reproach: The Perfect Assassination," a historical conspiracy novel by Steve Umland.
Set against the political climate of the early 1960s, the novel presents an imagined account of a conspiracy surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Umland's narrative begins in Washington, D.C., where Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover engage in fictional discussions that evolve into an elaborate covert operation. As the story develops, additional figures become involved in the planning, coordination, and secrecy surrounding the imagined conspiracy.
This novel moves through several locations, including Washington, Texas, and Florida, and incorporates recognizable historical personalities and events into its fictional narrative.
Rather than presenting itself as a historical investigation or documented account, "Above Reproach" uses creative storytelling to explore political ambition, institutional power, loyalty, manipulation, and the consequences of secrecy.
In the book's author's note, Umland explicitly identifies the work as fiction and explains that its purpose is entertainment and the encouragement of thought and discussion. The dialogue and interpretations presented in the novel should not be understood as verified historical events.
With its combination of political suspense and historical subject matter, the book may appeal to readers interested in the Kennedy presidency, American political history, and fictional explorations of government conspiracies.
"Above Reproach: The Perfect Assassination" is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-343-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/above-reproach-the-perfect-assassination . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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