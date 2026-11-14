Pittsfield, PA Author Explores Friendship, Courage, and Hidden History
November 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "The Secret of Westview: Atlanta, 1953," a historical fiction book by Kara R. Haight.
Set in the small community of Westview, Georgia, during the summer of 1953, the book follows eleven-year-old Will Kelly and his friends as they experience the adventures of childhood against the backdrop of a changing American South.
For Will, summer begins with familiar pleasures: baseball, fishing, county fair contests, and building a treehouse with his friends Jimmy Cooper and Mike Bell. When he meets Ben, a newcomer from New Orleans, an unexpected friendship begins to broaden Will's understanding of the world around him. As the boys spend time together, their adventures take on greater significance. The realities of segregation become increasingly difficult to ignore, and discoveries connected to Westview's history raise troubling questions about the past.
Through its combination of everyday childhood experiences, humor, mystery, and historical subject matter, "The Secret of Westview" examines the importance of honesty, compassion, courage, and friendship across racial divisions.
This story also highlights the influence of family relationships and the ways young people learn to recognize injustice. Its 1950s setting provides a historical framework for exploring questions of fairness and human dignity.
Kara R. Haight, of Pittsfield, Pennsylvania, uses the experiences of young characters to introduce readers to a period of American history marked by segregation and social inequality. The book combines an accessible adventure narrative with themes that invite reflection and discussion.
"The Secret of Westview" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-013-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-secret-of-westview . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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