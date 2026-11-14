Poughkeepsie, NY Author Explores Family, Resilience, and Social Change
November 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "The Morning After the Morning After" by Roberta M. Roy, a contemporary novel exploring how families and communities respond to the social and environmental challenges of the early 2020s.
Set during the period following the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the novel follows the Matters family and their neighbors as they navigate the continuing effects of the pandemic, the growing concerns surrounding climate change, and the experiences of immigrants entering American communities.
At the center of the story is Lou Matters, a former nuclear engineer recovering from a serious brain injury. As he develops a new career in website design, Lou remains engaged with public discussions about energy, environmental responsibility, and the future his children will inherit. His wife, Mary, works as a speech-language pathologist, supporting students with a range of educational and communication needs. Their sons, Jason and Marty, develop friendships and interests that bring additional perspectives to the family's experiences.
This novel also explores the lives of young immigrants, including Afghan siblings Aktar and Hestar and Salvadoran student Javier. Through school experiences, friendships, music, and sports, Roy examines cultural understanding, inclusion, and the importance of treating others with respect.
Against the backdrop of the pandemic, extreme weather, and international events, "The Morning After the Morning After" connects major social issues with the personal relationships that shape everyday life.
This book addresses themes of family resilience, disability, environmental awareness, immigration, religious freedom, and community support.
"The Morning After The Morning After" is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-223-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-morning-after-the-morning-after . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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