Touchdown! ABetter Design Company Kicks Off Playtime with a Goal-Scoring Homerun of New Sports Balls
November 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsGame Changer! ABetter Design Company, an award-winning toy and game developer known for creating innovative outdoor and active play products, introduces MashUp Sports™, a new collection of sports balls that combine the visual appeal of favorite things into sports ball shapes resulting in one exciting play experience.
Developed and co-created with award-winning design company, Design Edge, ABetter Design Company's new MashUp Sports (MSRP $19.99) encourage active play for every sports fan. The first three MashUp Sports collections are favorite sports with other sports:
These new, standard youth-sized MashUp Sports footballs measure approximately 10" x 6" and are designed for backyard games, park play, beach outings, tailgates, and family gatherings. Suitable for ages 4 and up, MashUp Sports encourages kids and adults alike to invent new games, challenge their friends, and enjoy active fun outdoors.
"Kids don't always play by the rules-and that's where the best ideas come from," said David Beker, Founder and President of ABetter Design Company. "MashUp Sports takes recognizable sports balls and combines them into something completely unexpected, but with the tradition sports play experience. It's a simple concept that instantly gets people smiling, talking, and creating their own games. There is a MashUp Sports element that appeals to any fan."
While the first three MashUp Sports balls are collectible football shapes, ABetter Design Company plans many more mashups with traditional sports ball shapes combined with the features and textures of almost anything else. With its eye-catching appearance and patent-pending design, MashUp Sports is expected to appeal to retailers seeking unique sports and outdoor products that stand out on store shelves while delivering broad appeal to consumers.
"Whether you're a sports fan, a backyard game enthusiast, or simply looking for something different, MashUp Sports creates an instant conversation piece," added Beker. "The moment people see it; they want to pick it up and play."
MashUp Sports is available through specialty toy, gift, sporting goods, and online.
The introduction of MashUp Sports continues ABetter Design Company's commitment to developing products that inspire movement, creativity, and family engagement. The company has built a reputation for delivering innovative active-play products including Cornhole Shootout™, Splash Jam Aqua Sword™, Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel™, and other outdoor favorites that encourage people to put down their screens and enjoy time together.
ABetter Design Company also now adds Mashup Sports as a feature to its new distribution division, a B2B-focused service created to help small-to-mid-sized toy companies and inventors scale their businesses through comprehensive sales, logistics, and retail distribution services. Recently, the company announced that it is partnering with a curated group of standout companies across multiple toy categories to enable a comprehensive sales effort and delivery to retail that brings valuable, high-quality, innovative products to the hands of consumers. The portfolio of complementary brands has created a strong, more complete play experience at retail, while giving all the brands an infrastructure that enables them to grow successfully.
About ABetter Design Company:
The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture, and market original, new products for active play. The lead products demonstrate the company's commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. An arm of the company provides comprehensive B2B distribution services with sales, logistics, and retail placement to a curated group of toy companies and inventors seeking to scale their presence across multiple retail channels. Services are offered to help emerging brands scale more efficiently by granting access to established retail relationships, national and specialty sales representation, warehousing, fulfillment, and strategic guidance. For more information, visit www.abetterdesigncompany.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
ABetter Design Company
2032166101
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
ABetter Design Company
2032166101
Contact Us