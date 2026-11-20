Grand Mirrors Strengthens Its Commitment to Quality and Safety Through UL Recognition
November 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNEWPORT BEACH, California - November 2026 - Grand Mirrors, Evervue's premium illuminated mirror brand, proudly highlights an important milestone in its commitment to quality and responsible manufacturing: achieving UL Recognition (RU) under File Number E552871.
Already known for its customizable illuminated mirrors, advanced LED lighting, and architectural design flexibility, Grand Mirrors adds an important credential to its established product offerings through independent component evaluation by UL Solutions.
The recognition underscores the brand's dedication to considering applicable safety requirements alongside the design, functionality, and manufacturing quality that define its illuminated mirror collections.
UL Recognition: An Important Milestone in Product Confidence
UL Solutions is a globally recognized organization specializing in safety science, testing, and certification.
Grand Mirrors holds UL Recognition (RU) under File Number E552871 within the category "Furnishings, Household and Commercial – Component."
This recognition confirms that applicable components or subassemblies within the recognized scope have undergone independent evaluation against relevant safety requirements, subject to specified conditions of acceptability.
Unlike UL Listing of a finished product, UL Recognition applies specifically to the evaluated components or subassemblies. It provides architects, designers, contractors, and customers with an additional technical reference when considering illuminated mirror solutions for their projects.
For Grand Mirrors, this achievement represents another meaningful step in strengthening product confidence while maintaining transparency about its technical credentials.
Premium Design Meets Customization and Functionality
Beyond its UL Recognition, Grand Mirrors continues to distinguish itself through extensive customization capabilities designed to accommodate diverse architectural requirements.
Its illuminated mirror collections offer flexible options for custom dimensions, shapes, decorative frames, finishes, and mounting configurations, alongside advanced LED frontlighting, backlighting, and combined lighting arrangements across applicable models.
These capabilities allow customers and design professionals to create tailored mirror solutions that complement luxury residences, hotels, wellness facilities, and commercial environments.
By combining architectural flexibility with attention to manufacturing precision and technical specifications, Grand Mirrors offers illuminated mirror solutions that balance aesthetics, functionality, and installation considerations.
Reinforcing a Continued Commitment to Excellence
The achievement of UL Recognition complements Grand Mirrors' established strengths in premium illuminated mirror design and custom manufacturing.
As architectural requirements continue to evolve, the brand remains committed to developing innovative, customizable mirror solutions while maintaining attention to product quality, technical requirements, and applicable component safety standards.
Through this milestone, Grand Mirrors reinforces its focus on providing customers and project professionals with sophisticated illuminated mirror solutions supported by independently evaluated components within the recognized scope.
Discover Grand Mirrors' illuminated mirror collections, customization options, and project-specific solutions at grandmirrors.com.
About Grand Mirrors
Grand Mirrors is Evervue's premium illuminated mirror brand, specializing in custom-made LED mirrors for residential, hospitality, and commercial applications worldwide. Combining advanced LED technology, precision manufacturing, and extensive customization capabilities, Grand Mirrors delivers tailored solutions for architects, interior designers, builders, and homeowners.
Grand Mirrors holds UL Recognition (RU) under File Number E552871 for applicable components within the recognized scope.
Website: https://grandmirrors.com
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Evervue USA Inc.
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Evervue USA Inc.
Evervue USA Inc.
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