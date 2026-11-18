Chicago, IL Author Introduces High-Tech Holiday Adventure
November 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Santa's AI Adventure," a children's holiday book written and illustrated by Susan Caesar.
Blending the familiar magic of Christmas with imaginative technology, "Santa's AI Adventure" introduces young readers to a North Pole where Santa Claus and his team of elves explore innovative ways to prepare for the holiday season.
This story is narrated by ZipZap, an enthusiastic elf who works alongside Santa's inventive Code Crackers. Together, they introduce artificial intelligence into the Christmas workshop, developing imaginative tools to support toy production, reindeer care, and holiday deliveries. Among the story's inventions are the Naughty-or-Nice Analyzer, which encourages kindness and personal growth; an AI-powered Workshop Assistant that helps the elves work efficiently and reduce waste; and Hoofbeat, a digital health-tracking system for Santa's reindeer. Santa's sleigh also receives a technological upgrade through ClausNet, an intelligent navigation system.
Through these imaginative developments, Caesar presents technology as a tool for cooperation, creativity, and thoughtful problem-solving.
This illustrated story also touches on environmental responsibility, privacy, and the importance of balancing technological innovation with human values. At the center of the book is a timeless Christmas message: kindness, compassion, and helping others remain essential, regardless of how advanced technology becomes.
With its festive illustrations, playful narration, and contemporary subject matter, "Santa's AI Adventure" offers families an opportunity to enjoy a Christmas story while introducing children to ideas about artificial intelligence.
"Santa's AI Adventure" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-149-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santas-ai-adventure . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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