Las Vegas, NV Author Shares Reflections on Love, Family, and Remembrance
November 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Daisy Fields Remembered: A Collection of a Poet's Poems" by Sandy Johnson, a heartfelt poetry collection exploring the experiences, relationships, and memories that shape a lifetime.
Through poems inspired by personal reflections and observations, Johnson examines love, friendship, family, faith, grief, and the passage of time. This collection moves between memories of childhood, moments of companionship, the beauty of changing seasons, and reflections on the people whose influence continues long after they are gone.
The title poem, "Daisy Fields," recalls childhood experiences and connects those memories with the enduring importance of family. Other selections, including "The Picture," "A Second Chance," "The Garden," and "Hearts Forever Joined," explore remembrance, hope, personal growth, and the emotional connections that persist through life's changes.
The collection also celebrates everyday joys, from family gatherings and holiday traditions to the peaceful rhythms of nature. Throughout the book, Johnson emphasizes gratitude, kindness, faith, and the importance of appreciating loved ones.
In the book's dedication, Johnson explains that the poem "Daisy Fields" was written approximately thirty years ago for her sons following the loss of their father. This deeply personal beginning provides an emotional foundation for a collection that reflects on love in its many forms.
With an accessible and sincere voice, Johnson invites readers to consider their own experiences and the memories they continue to carry.
"Daisy Fields Remembered" is a 154-page hardback with a retail price of $55.00 (eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-028-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/daisy-fields-remembered . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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