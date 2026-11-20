Lancaster, CA Author Explores the Darker Side of the Human Mind
November 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Lustful Avidity II: For the Madness," a work of dark psychological fiction by Jean Cabral.
The novel follows Alexander Channing, a troubled young man confronting the devastating loss of Bethany while navigating difficult family relationships, a new educational environment, and an increasingly complicated social world.
Behind these everyday experiences lies a disturbing psychological reality. Alexander's inner life is shaped by violent compulsions, manipulative behavior, and a fascination with human suffering. His interactions with those around him reveal the unsettling contrast between ordinary social behavior and concealed cruelty.
Through Alexander's perspective, Cabral examines grief, emotional attachment, family dysfunction, obsession, and the capacity for deception. The narrative invites readers into a psychologically disturbing world in which intelligence and outward charm can coexist with dangerous intentions.
This novel explores relationships involving Alexander's family, classmates, and religious figures, creating tension between the expectations of everyday society and the protagonist's hidden motivations.
Intended for readers ages eighteen and older, "Lustful Avidity II: For the Madness" contains graphic violence, disturbing psychological material, and mature sexual content.
'Lustful Avidity II' is a 446-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-219-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lustful-avidity-ii . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us