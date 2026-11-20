Jupiter, FL Author Explores Artificial Intelligence and International Espionage
November 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "AI Conflict," a military techno-thriller by Ed Mahoney. This novel explores the growing intersection of artificial intelligence, military technology, international intelligence operations, and geopolitical conflict.
At the center of "AI Conflict" is John Sinclair, a former military sniper and intelligence operative who has retired from dangerous assignments to build a peaceful life with his wife and children in Hawaii. His retirement is disrupted when American officials discover a secret Chinese artificial intelligence operation in the Philippines.
Intelligence reports suggest that the technology under development could infiltrate the computer systems of American and allied naval vessels, potentially disabling their operations and dramatically altering the balance of military power in the Pacific.
Because of his previous experience confronting a dangerous AI system, John is recruited to assist a specialized team of intelligence professionals, computer experts, and military personnel. Their assignment is to investigate the secret operation, understand the capabilities of the emerging technology, and identify a way to prevent its deployment. The mission also presents John with a deeply personal dilemma. Having resolved to leave violence behind, he must reconcile his commitment to his family with his sense of responsibility to his country.
Through its combination of espionage, military strategy, and technological suspense, "AI Conflict" examines questions surrounding the future of warfare. The story considers how artificial intelligence might change the nature of international confrontation, particularly when sophisticated computer systems become as strategically important as conventional weapons. The novel also explores the human consequences of national security operations, including personal sacrifice, loyalty, and the moral responsibilities of those entrusted with dangerous missions.
"AI Conflict" will appeal to readers interested in contemporary military fiction, international espionage, cybersecurity, and the potential consequences of emerging technologies.
"AI Conflict" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-001-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Members of the press may request a review copy or author interview at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ai-conflict . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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