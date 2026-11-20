Horn Lake, MS Author Explores Family, Trauma, and Human Connection
November 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "This Is for Me," a contemporary novel by Trina Nicole.
Set in Memphis, Tennessee, "This Is for Me" introduces Alice, a twenty-eight-year-old woman whose everyday routine conceals a complicated emotional life. Between her job, therapy appointments, familiar neighborhood establishments, and the companionship of her cat, Alice struggles with memories and relationships that continue to affect her sense of self.
At the center of the novel is a personal journal addressed to Alice's mother. Through its pages, Alice begins expressing long-held feelings about family conflict, emotional neglect, trauma, and her experiences growing up. The journal becomes an important narrative device, allowing readers to encounter both Alice's outward personality and the private thoughts she rarely shares.
Alice's developing relationship with Nathan, a newcomer who takes an interest in getting to know her, introduces questions about trust, vulnerability, and the difficulty of accepting emotional closeness.
Through candid first-person narration, sharp humor, and emotionally challenging subject matter, Nicole explores how past experiences can shape a person's relationships, expectations, and sense of belonging.
"This Is for Me" addresses mature themes, including depression, suicidal ideation, sexual assault, and the effects of family instability. Its combination of intimate reflection and contemporary relationship storytelling may interest adult readers seeking character-driven fiction that examines difficult emotional experiences.
"This is for Me" is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-149-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/this-is-for-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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