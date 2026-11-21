Spring Valley, CA Author Introduces Young Readers to Panda Facts
November 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Panda Bears," a children's picture book written and illustrated by Carol A. Newman.
Designed to introduce young readers to interesting characteristics of panda bears, this book combines factual information with playful rhymes, humorous comparisons, and colorful original artwork.
Throughout "Panda Bears," Newman explores recognizable features of these animals, including their black-and-white appearance, their preference for bamboo, and their behavior in different environments. The rhythmic presentation makes the subject approachable for children while encouraging curiosity about the natural world. Incorporating an interactive component. After reading, children are invited to draw their own panda bear and choose a name for their creation, providing an opportunity to connect reading with imaginative expression.
In an introductory note, Newman encourages children to remember and share the facts they discover, emphasizing the enjoyment of learning. She both wrote and illustrated "Panda Bears." This book is associated with the Bottles to Books imprint identity, whose logo was inspired and designed by the author's son, David T. Diamond.
With its combination of educational content, original artwork, and a creative activity, "Panda Bears" offers families and young readers an introduction to one of the world's most recognizable animals.
"Panda Bears" is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-287-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/panda-bears . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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