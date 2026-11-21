Conyers, GA Author Explores Faith, Spiritual Growth, and Purpose
November 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Be the Seed: Sowing for Harvest," a Christian inspirational devotional workbook by Dr. Stanley Alexander.
Using the biblical imagery of planting and harvesting, Alexander explores how faith, obedience, patience, and perseverance can shape a person's spiritual journey. This book presents the idea that difficult circumstances and seasons of waiting can become opportunities for preparation, transformation, and renewed purpose.
Organized into eight chapters, "Be the Seed: Sowing for Harvest" examines reflection, preparation, sowing through sorrow, growth under pressure, faith, transformation, the harvest season, and the responsibility of living a life that positively influences others.
Each chapter incorporates reflection prompts, prayer focuses, and practical Seed Challenges that encourage readers to consider the book's teachings and apply them to everyday experiences. This book also draws upon Alexander's personal reflections and his appreciation for the faith and perseverance demonstrated by his parents, Reverend Dr. Edith Watford and Deacon William Alexander. Their influence is recognized in the book's dedication, which emphasizes the importance of carrying forward a legacy of faith and service.
Through its combination of biblical inspiration and guided personal reflection, "Be the Seed: Sowing for Harvest" speaks to readers interested in Christian living, spiritual encouragement, and personal growth.
"Be the Seed" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-046-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/be-the-seed . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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